Johnson scores 27, Sacramento State downs Montana State 83-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 27 points as Sacramento State beat Montana State 83-80 on Thursday night.

Johnson also had five rebounds and six assists for the Hornets (7-13, 3-5 Big Sky Conference). Mikey Williams added 23 points while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Mark Lavrenov shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Bobcats (13-9, 7-2) were led in scoring by Jed Miller, who finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Montana State also got 23 points and seven rebounds from Christian King. Jeremiah Davis finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press