Fofana scores 22, Cal State Northridge takes down UC Davis 94-78

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Davis 94-78 on Thursday night.

Fofana also had 10 rebounds for the Matadors (12-10, 5-5 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Larry Hughes Jr. had 17 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

Connor Sevilla led the Aggies (12-9, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Marcus Wilson added 13 points and eight assists. Nils Cooper had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

