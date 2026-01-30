Henderson’s 19 lead UC Riverside over Long Beach State 71-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson’s 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat Long Beach State 71-61 on Thursday night.

Henderson also contributed five rebounds for the Highlanders (8-14, 3-7 Big West Conference). Ben Waller added 13 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line. BJ Kolly shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Isaiah Lewis finished with 13 points for the Beach (8-14, 4-6). Shaquil Bender added 12 points.

By The Associated Press