Evans’ 19 help UC Irvine down Hawaii 87-76 in OT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans and Jurian Dixon each scored 19 points to help UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 87-76 in overtime on Thursday night.

Evans added 11 rebounds and seven blocks for the Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West Conference). Dixon was 8 of 16 from the floor and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Andre Henry had 17 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Johnson led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 7-3) with 17 points. Harry Rouhliadeff added 15 points and six rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Johnson made two free throws with three seconds left in regulation to tie it at 72-all.

By The Associated Press