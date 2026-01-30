Williams scores 24 as Montana beats Portland State 64-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Money Williams had 24 points in Montana’s 64-60 victory over Portland State on Thursday night.

Williams added three steals for the Grizzlies (13-9, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Grant Kepley added 10 points while going 6 for 10 from the line. Kenyon Aguino finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Terri Miller Jr. finished with 15 points for the Vikings (13-6, 7-1). Jaylin Henderson added 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Portland State. Tre-Vaughn Minott had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The Vikings broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press