UNC Wilmington defeats Towson 82-73

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nolan Hodge had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-73 win against Towson on Thursday.

Hodge shot 7 for 16 (7 for 15 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (19-3, 8-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Patrick Wessler scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Greedy Williams shot 2 of 5 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (12-11, 4-6) were led by Tyler Tejada, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Jack Doumbia added 13 points for Towson. Dylan Williamson also had 12 points and four assists.

UNC Wilmington entered halftime up 38-36. Hodge paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 17:33 left in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press