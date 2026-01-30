Skip to main content
Quigley’s 21, Beverly’s late score help Binghamton beat Bryant 63-60 in comeback win

By AP News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremiah Quigley had 21 points and Zyier Beverly gave Binghamton a lead with 11 seconds left in a 63-60 victory over Bryant on Thursday.

The Bearcats (5-18, 1-7 America East Conference) closed with a 10-0 run over the final three minutes, with Quigley scoring or assisting on all 10 points.

Quigley added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bearcats . Bryson Wilson added 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Beverly had nine points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. The Bearcats snapped a seven-game skid.

Binghamton led 30-28 at the half after a 12-2 run. Bryant regained the lead in the second half, and used an 8-0 run to lead from the 7:09 mark until Beverly scored with 11 seconds remaining.

Keegan Harvey led the way for the Bulldogs (6-15, 2-5) with 28 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Ashley Sims II added 11 points and seven rebounds for Bryant. Aaron Davis had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

