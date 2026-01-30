Robinson scores 17 as NJIT downs Albany 77-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson’s 17 points helped NJIT defeat Albany 77-68 on Thursday.

Robinson also added six rebounds for the Highlanders (10-12, 5-2 America East Conference). Quentin Duncan scored 16 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). David Bolden shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Great Danes (7-15, 3-4) were led in scoring by Amir Lindsey, who finished with 23 points and six assists. Abdoulaye Fall added 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press