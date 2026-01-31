McNeil Jr.’s 28 lead NC State over Wake Forest 96-78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 28 points and knocked down six 3-pointers as N.C. State pulled away in the second half for a 96-78 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

McNeil shot 8 of 12 from the field, went 6 of 8 from behind the arc, and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line for the Wolfpack (16-6, 7-2 ACC). N.C. State shot 54% overall and 57% from 3-point range, building a 49-31 halftime lead in a game that was moved up more than two hours due to weather.

Wake Forest opened the second half with a brief surge, trimming the deficit to 52-40 on a 3-pointer by Myles Colvin at the 17:18 mark. Darrion Williams hit a 3-pointer less than a minute later, though, and McNeil followed with a deep 3 of his own to help push the lead back to 18.

The Demon Deacons cut it to 62-54 midway through the half after another 3 from Juke Harris, but McNeil answered again. He buried a 26-foot jumper with 9:48 remaining, then added free throws and a layup during a 12-3 run that ended any threat. N.C. State led by at least 13 the rest of the way.

Williams finished with 20 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Tre Holloman dished out 10 assists for the Wolfpack.

Harris scored 31 points for Wake Forest (11-11, 2-7) in the final Big Four matchup of the season for the Demon Deacons. Omaha Biliew scored 12 points.

Up next

N.C. State travels to SMU this Tuesday.

Wake Forest hosts No. 20 Louisville next Saturday.

