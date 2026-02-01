Skip to main content
Briggs’ 29 lead New Haven over Saint Francis (PA) 81-69

By AP News

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Kheni Briggs had 29 points in New Haven’s 81-69 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Briggs shot 9 for 13 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Chargers (10-12, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Andre Pasha finished with 14 points.

Ahmad Harrison led the Red Flash (6-15, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Zion Russell added 15 points, four assists and four steals for Saint Francis off the bench. Skylar Wicks finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

