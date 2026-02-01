Ace Valentine helps UMBC fend off Albany 68-65

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ace Valentine scored 15 points to help UMBC hold off Albany 68-65 on Saturday.

Valentine and Jose Roberto Tanchyn both made two free throws in the final 25 seconds to rally UMBC to the victory.

Valentine shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (13-8, 6-2 America East Conference). DJ Armstrong totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Caden Diggs added 10 points.

The Great Danes (7-16, 3-5) were led by Isaac Abidde with 20 points. Okechukwu Okeke added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Amir Lindsey had nine points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press