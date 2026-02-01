Larry Johnson scores 22 to help McNeese slip past Lamar 64-63

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 22 points to help McNeese hold off Lamar 64-63 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (18-4, 11-2 Southland Conference). Jerrell Colbert totaled 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

The Cardinals (11-11, 6-7) were led by Rob Lee Jr., who finished with 25 points. Lamar also got 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks from Braden East. Jayden Gambrell scored nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press