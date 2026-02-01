Mincy and George Mason knock off Saint Bonaventure 77-73

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Kory Mincy scored 22 points to lead George Mason and Jahari Long secured the victory with a free throw with four seconds left as the Patriots knocked off Saint Bonaventure 77-73 on Saturday.

Mincy shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Patriots (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fatt Hill scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor. Long shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bonnies (13-9, 2-7) were led by Frank Mitchell, who posted 25 points, six rebounds and three steals. Saint Bonaventure also got 14 points and eight assists from Dasonte Bowen. Cayden Charles also had 13 points and four steals.

Mincy scored nine points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 39-31. Mincy scored a team-high 13 points for George Mason in the second half. George Mason outscored Saint Bonaventure by 12 points over the final half.

By The Associated Press