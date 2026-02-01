Skip to main content
Garner, Adley lead Central Michigan past Bowling Green 62-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Keenan Garner led Central Michigan with 18 points and Tamario Adley secured the victory with a jump shot with 33 seconds left as the Chippewas knocked off Bowling Green 62-59 on Saturday.

Garner added 14 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-15, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Nathan Claerbaut scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and added five rebounds and four blocks. Phat Phat Brooks finished with 10 points.

Javontae Campbell finished with 21 points, four assists and four steals for the Falcons (13-9, 4-6). Josiah Shackelford added 17 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green.

Adley scored six points in the first half and Central Michigan went into the break trailing 32-20. Garner scored 14 points in the second half. Central Michigan outscored Bowling Green by 15 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

