Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hinton scores 26 as Harvard knocks off Yale 67-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Robert Hinton had 26 points in Harvard’s 67-65 victory against Yale on Saturday.

Hinton shot 9 of 16 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Crimson (12-9, 5-2 Ivy League). Chandler Pigge scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Thomas Batties III finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 5-2) were led in scoring by Trevor Mullin, who finished with 21 points. Yale also got 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Nick Townsend.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.