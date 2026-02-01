Hinton scores 26 as Harvard knocks off Yale 67-65

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Robert Hinton had 26 points in Harvard’s 67-65 victory against Yale on Saturday.

Hinton shot 9 of 16 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Crimson (12-9, 5-2 Ivy League). Chandler Pigge scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Thomas Batties III finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 5-2) were led in scoring by Trevor Mullin, who finished with 21 points. Yale also got 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from Nick Townsend.

By The Associated Press