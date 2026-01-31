Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
66.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Milos Uzan scores 16, No. 10 Houston beats Cincinnati 76-54

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Cincinnati Houston Basketball

Cincinnati Houston Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 16 points and No. 10 Houston won its 38th straight game over an unranked opponent with a 76-54 victory against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Emanuel Sharp, Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell each scored 13 for the Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12).

Cenac scored all of his points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting as the Cougars built a 32-20 lead at the half.

Houston won its 16th straight home game and its 14th straight over the Bearcats (11-11, 3-6).

Houston shot 46% and 9 of 26 on 3-pointers. It forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 26 points.

The Cougars finished with four turnovers and held a 26-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Jalen Celestine had 15 points and Keyshuan Tillery scored 14 for Cincinnati. The Bearcats shot 38% and went 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Leading 16-13 with about eight minutes left in the first half, Houston outscored Cincinnati 16-5 over a nearly seven-minute span to take a 32-18 lead on a jumper by Mercy Miller.

Houston’s lead never dipped below double-digits the rest of the way.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts West Virginia on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts Central Florida on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.