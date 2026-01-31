Skip to main content
Winthrop wins 84-71 over UNC Asheville

By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 26 points as Winthrop beat UNC Asheville 84-71 on Saturday.

Duncomb had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (16-8, 8-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Kareem Rozier went 5 of 12 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games.

Kameron Taylor led the way for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-5) with 25 points and two blocks. Justin Wright added 21 points for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon also had 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

