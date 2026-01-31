Agee’s double-double rallies Texas A&M over Georgia 92-77

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Rashaun Agee posted 18 points and 15 rebounds as Texas A&M rolled past Georgia 92-77 on Saturday to stay atop the SEC standings.

The Aggies (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) seized control early behind a 22-0 run while holding Georgia to just two points through nearly five minutes of action. Texas A&M led 51-41 at halftime, shot 45% from the field and went 19 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Georgia cut the deficit to 56-47 early in the second half, but Agee knocked down two 3-pointers after entering the game shooting 18.6% from deep to help Texas A&M rebuild its cushion. The Bulldogs pulled within 69-66 with just over nine minutes remaining, but the Aggies answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Ali Dibba and Jacari Lane to regain control.

Texas A&M closed it out at the line and extended its winning streak against Georgia to seven straight meetings.

Marcus Hill scored 15 points for the Aggies, Rubén Domínguez added 13, and Dibba finished with 15 off the bench. Agee recorded his 10th double-double of the season.

Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia (16-6, 4-5) with 17 points and five assists while posting a career high in blocks (2). Kanon Catchings and Blue Cain scored 14 points apiece. Dylan James recorded the first double-double of his career with 13 points and a career high in rebounds (13) off the bench.

The Aggies improved to 10-0 this season when scoring at least 90 points.

Up Next

Texas A&M faces No. 23 Alabama on Wednesday.

Georgia travels to LSU next Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball