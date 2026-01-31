Williams, Moore and The Citadel win 71-66 in OT against UNC Greensboro

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Braxton Williams scored 14 points and Christian Moore added seven points in the overtime as The Citadel beat UNC Greensboro 71-66 on Saturday.

Williams had five assists for the Bulldogs (8-15, 5-5 Southern Conference). Moore added 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Carter Kingsbury scored 11 points.

The Spartans (8-15, 4-6) were led in scoring by KJ Younger, who finished with 24 points. Justin Neely added 19 points and 13 rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Valentino Pinedo also recorded nine points and eight rebounds.

Sola Adebisi hit the game-tying layup with 50 seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime. Moore scored their seven the overtime points while going 2 of 2 from the field.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press