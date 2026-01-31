Toledo defeats Ball State 73-55

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 19 points in Toledo’s 73-55 win over Ball State on Saturday.

Wilson added seven assists for the Rockets (12-10, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Sean Craig added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Leroy Blyden Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Cardinals (7-14, 3-6) were led in scoring by Kayden Fish, who finished with 14 points off the bench. Ball State also got 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Armoni Zeigler.

Toledo took the lead with 14:38 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wilson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-27 at the break. Toledo outscored Ball State in the second half by six points, with Craig scoring a team-high nine points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press