Counter has 28 in Charleston’s 89-84 victory against Northeastern

BOSTON (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 28 points as Charleston beat Northeastern 89-84 on Saturday.

Counter added 11 assists for the Cougars (15-8, 8-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Chol Machot shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and four blocks.

The Huskies (6-15, 2-8) were led by William Kermoury, who recorded 36 points. Mike Loughnane added 24 points and four assists for Northeastern. Luca Soroa had 13 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

By The Associated Press