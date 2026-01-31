Skip to main content
Porter-Brown’s 29 lead Long Island past Central Connecticut 80-59

By AP News

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Mason Porter-Brown’s 29 points off the bench helped LIU defeat Cent. Conn. St. 80-59 on Saturday.

Porter-Brown shot 10 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Sharks (14-8, 8-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 23 points and added six assists. Shadrak Lasu shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Blue Devils (11-10, 5-5) were led by Max Frazier, who recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jay Rodgers added 14 points and eight assists for Central Connecticut. Darin Smith Jr. also recorded 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

