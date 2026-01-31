Mikel Brown Jr. scores 20 to help No. 20 Louisville rally past SMU 88-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mikel Brown Jr. scored 20 points off the bench, Isaac McKneely added 14 and No. 20 Louisville used a 10-0 second-half run to rally past SMU 88-74 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a cold start and 47-44 halftime deficit to take their first lead at 55-53 on Kobe Rodgers’ transition layup with 14:37 remaining. SMU eventually went ahead 62-61, but Aly Khalifa (eight points) scored five during their pivotal spurt and Louisville steadily stretched the lead to bounce back from Monday night’s 83-52 rout at No. 4 Duke.

Mustangs guard Boopie Miller, the ACC’s No. 4 scorer, had 20 points for his 28th consecutive double-digit scoring game. SMU (15-6, 4-4) entered the game with the league’s top offense (87.3 points per game) and had won its past two.

Louisville entered averaging 86 points and reached that mark behind 52% shooting after halftime and 49% overall. The Cardinals’ bench provided the biggest boost, dominating the Mustangs 47-5 while holding them to 37% shooting in the second half.

Brown regrouped from 1-of-13 shooting against the Blue Devils to make 7 of 14 from the field with three 3-pointers. The heralded freshman guard also had three rebounds and four assists.

McKneely made 5 of 10 with four 3s, Khani Rooths and Ryan Conwell added 12 points and J’Vonne Hadley had 10.

SMU made 4 of its first 5 3s and 5 of 9 shots overall for a 14-4 lead and 47-44 advantage at the break behind 59% shooting. Louisville overcame a 4-of-12 shooting start to close the first half 13 of 24.

Up next

SMU hosts North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday.

By GARY B. GRAVES

Associated Press