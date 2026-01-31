Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
70.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Whitlock leads Lehigh to 77-76 OT victory against Colgate

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 32 points to lead Lehigh, including the game-winning jump shot with about a second remaining in overtime, and the Mountain Hawks knocked off Colgate 77-76 on Saturday.

Whitlock made a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation that tied 68-all heading into overtime. Joshua Ingram scored five points to lead Lehigh in overtime.

Whitlock shot 11 for 18 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League). Edouard Benoit scored 11 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Andrew Urosevic shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cox finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (13-10, 7-3). Andrew Alekseyenko added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Colgate. Sam Wright had 11 points.

Whitlock paced the Mountain Hawks with 14 first-half points to put Lehigh up 37-34 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.