Lee scores 21, James Madison knocks off Mercyhurst 80-71

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Brandon Lee’s 21 points helped James Madison defeat Mercyhurst 80-71 on Sunday.

Lee shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (2-2). Garrett Sundra added 18 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had 10 rebounds. Adrian Myers shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jake Lemelman led the Lakers (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Mercyhurst also got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Deraje Agbaosi. Hunter Te Ratana also had 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

Up next

James Madison next plays Wednesday against Towson on the road. Mercyhurst will visit Canisius on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press