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Chol’s 16 lead UC Santa Barbara past UC Merced 97-47

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By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Chol had 16 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 97-47 victory over UC Merced on Sunday.

Chol shot 6 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (4-0). Michael Simcoe added 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor while he also had five assists. Declan Duru Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Sterling McClanahan finished with 12 points for the Bobcats.

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UCSB visits Pepperdine in its next matchup on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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