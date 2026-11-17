EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cam McDaniels had 18 points in UTEP’s 79-46 win over Florida A&M on Monday.

McDaniels went 6 of 15 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Miners (3-1). Jace Whiting shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Reid Cason finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Ralph Martino Jr. finished with 15 points for the Rattlers (0-5). Florida A&M also got 10 points from Ben Ndour.

UTEP took the lead with 13:33 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. McDaniels led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-29 at the break. UTEP pulled away with a 13-1 run in the second half for a 33-point lead. McDaniels led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Up next

UTEP next plays Thursday against New Mexico State on the road. Florida A&M will visit UTSA on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press