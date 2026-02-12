Second Weekend of February and President’s Day Events

There are a few events planned for the second weekend in February 2026 in the Mother Lode.

Residents are encouraged to complete and submit the Homeowner’s Exemption form to the Assessor’s Office by tomorrow Friday, February 15th to receive the full benefits as detailed here.

The Sonora Senior Center will be hosting a Valentine Card Making event that will be open to all ages. Be your own artist by creating a personal Valentine for yourself or a loved one. Location details are here.

It is Second Saturday Art Night and the Mother Lode Art Association is delighted to present their Valentine’s Day “Art Party” with a teaching clay artist. Participants will be making clay votive holders. There is no charge and participants leave with three very cute votive holders and candles. Seating is limited, so be at the Sonora Inn at 5 PM on Saturday as detailed here.

Horses of Warriors, which provides equine therapy for veterans and first responders, presents the Ranch Rodeo both Saturday and Sunday. This will take place at their facilities on Seco Street in Jamestown. Sign-ups start at 8 in the morning. The events get under way at 9. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For info, call Jeff at 209-610-4636.

This Valentine’s Day, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown invites to the Sweetheart Unlimited event. The doors to the Carriage House open at 4 and 6 PM with train departures at 5:30 and 7:30. Dress for date night. There will be soft music, a Dessert Cart, Chocolate Fountain, Sparking Wine and Cider, raffles and more. More details and tickets are in the event listing here.

Make it a Valentine’s night to remember and enjoy your evening with the Angels-Murphys-Arnold Booster Club’s All You Can Eat Crab Feed Fundraiser. This will be held Saturday night, February 14th inside of the Mark Twain Hall at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. The doors open at 6. There will be music, dancing and more. Log on to amayouthsports.com.

The Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner is back. This year, it’s on Valentines Day, Saturday February 14th. Come enjoy a roasted pork dinner, served with pesto pasta, beans and salad. After the dinner, there will be plenty of dancing to the Rusty Rockers. The doors to the Sonora Elks Lodge open at 5 more details are in the event listing here.

Interfaith is now seeking additional volunteers for their busy, growing Pantry. They need people specifically with trucks or SUVs that can pick-up and deliver food from local grocery stores on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Lifting will be involved. If this isn’t the right fit, they can also use individuals to help keep shelves stocked. For more information, call 209-532-0905.

On Sunday a free community breakfast will be served from 9 to 10:30 at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne City, sponsored by Dave Dumas.

The Native Sons of the Golden West Pancake Breakfast takes place on the third Sunday of every month including this Sunday from 7:30 until 11:30. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and hot chocolate. The location is 89 Main Street in downtown Murphys. Cash only. $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

February is American Heart Month, Tuolumne Public Health notes local health partners in Tuolumne County are offering a range of activities to promote cardiovascular wellness and healthy living. One recent event was detailed here. Public Health details the annual effort aims to raise awareness of heart disease and inspire residents to adopt heart-healthy habits like staying active, choosing nutritious foods, and managing stress—through community events and workplace programs.

February is also National Children’s Dental Health Month. Tuolumne County Public Health reminds parents that their children can avoid cavities by:

Brushing your teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, flossing (or cleaning between your teeth) daily

Eating a healthy diet that limits sugary snacks and beverages, and

Seeing your dentist regularly for prevention and treatment or oral disease are the keys to a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums!

If you need help finding a dentist, call Public Health’s Local Oral Health Program at 209-533-6860.

The 2026 Horsetail Firefall viewing period in Yosemite began on February 10 and runs through Thursday, February 26. Yosemite it has implemented crowd control measures for a better visitor experience as detailed in the news story here. Regular entrance fees will be in place except on Monday, President’s Day.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) first show is Fiddler on the Roof at the end of February. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Mamma Mia” playing March 6 through 22. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

