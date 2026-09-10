Second Weekend of September Events

It is the second weekend of September and there are many events planned for September, 12th and 13th 2026.

A commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be held at 9:11 a.m. Friday, September 11, at the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial at Veterans Hall in Tuolumne City. Details are in Tuesday’s news story here.

Sierra Seven Arts Alliance is hosting a regional touring exhibition featuring artists from across the Mother Lode called “From Here to There” at the Chakachi-no Learning Center in Jamestown. This Thursday there is a Speaking Circle on Arts and the Environment from 6 – 8 PM. This Friday from 6 – 8 PM is a film screening of Between Two Rivers with filmmaker Ria Rice Lawson. This Saturday from 12- 3 PM is Cowboy Poetry and Photography with Kent Reeve. Sunday from 12 – 2 PM is Composting 101 with Justine Campbell. The exhibit and events will continue through September 18. Gallery hours and more details are in the event listing here.

The Groveland Facelift is this Saturday morning with clean-up of Old Priest Grade which will temporarily close the road as detailed here from 6 AM to 2:30 PM There will be an after party at 2 PM at at Mary Laveroni Park with food, refreshments, prizes, and the sorting and weighing of trash and recycling items collected.

The two-day Life Hope Health event will be held at the Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church. The event offers dental, vision, foot massage, haircuts and more. No insurance or identification is required for services. All those 18 and over are welcome, as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday morning at 9 AM join the annual Hope and Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness and Community Outreach at Courthouse Park. The event will feature guest speakers, activities, a walk, multiple resource tables and raffle drawings as detailed here.

Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at Courthouse Park is the Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day to honor the life and Christian witness of Charlie Kirk. Organizers invite the public to come worship, give thanks, and stand in hope as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday is the 6th annual Dan McHoul Memorial car show in Jamestown. All proceeds go to Chips for Kids. The event is from 8 AM to 2 PM on Main Street, the event listing here.

Join the Me-Wuk Tribe in celebration of tradition and community at the multi-day Acorn Festival. The event features a selection of vendors with native arts & crafts, traditional dance, and the Hand games Tournament, held on Saturday. A shuttle from Black Oak Casino Resort to the event will be available as detailed in our calendar here.

Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will host an Open Garden Day from 10 AM to 1 PM Saturday at its demonstration garden with a talk on “Preserving Your Harvest” at 10:30 AM as detailed here.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will host the Twain Harte a’la Carte at Eproson Park this Saturday from 4 to 6 PM. The event is a food, wine and beer festival with tastings from local restaurants and wineries.

It is Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora with participating shops open later. The Mother Lode Art Association is hosting Monica Satterthwaite who will lead a group in creating a small watercolor painting suitable for framing. Instruction and materials are free, a fun project for the whole family. There will be a dance party at Courthouse Park at 6 PM.

The Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee is hosting the 2026 Reagan Dinner on Saturday at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort. The event will offer silent and live auctions, and a buffet dinner. The special guests include Steve Hilton and Congressman Tom McClintock with nationally acclaimed comedian Michael Loftus headlining the evening. Tickets are available here.

Sunday is the 2nd annual Heat Street Showdown car show and chili cook-off from 9 AM to 3 PM at West Side Memorial Park. The event will feature a car show, chili cook-off, and cornhole tournament, with music by DJ Bojio Ditler. Food trucks will be on site, the silent auction and Beer & Wine Garden will raise money for the Youth Sports Foundation. The entire event is hosted by the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors as detailed here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: This Friday live music by Michael Roark will be at the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Utica Park. Saturday morning the Sonora Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 – 11 AM music will be by Chuck Waldman & Friends with the Kids Corner hosted by Stent School House. Sunday morning from 9 AM – 1 PM is the Murphys Park Farmers Market at Murphys Park.

Performances continue through September 19 for Sierra Repertory Theater’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia details are here.

The Mother Lode Orange Shirt Day Committee invites community members to honor and respect every child who didn’t come home, and every survivor of the Native Residential Schools. The community is invited to leave a reflection or tie a ribbon on the the Memory Tree in front of the Red Church in Downtown Sonora through September 30. On Wednesday, September 30th meet at 6PM in front of the Memory Tree to participate in a Remembrance Walk on Washington Street, more details are here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Seven Sisters. Check out movie times in Angels Camp and Riverbank. Next weekend there are a lot of events, all listed here.