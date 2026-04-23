Last Weekend in April Events

There are several events planned for this weekend, first the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will host a series of four voter forums with the first planned for tonight, Thursday, April 23, 2026 at the Tuolumne Board of Supervisors chambers with the candidates for superintendent of schools, Zachary Abernathy and Gabe Wingo as detailed here.

The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair is also today, Thursday, from 4-7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Details are also in Wednesday’s news story here.

Friday afternoon is the Spring Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Tuolumne County Library in the main library Community Room. Gently used books, DVD’s, puzzles and more have all been donated to be sold.

The works of Rachmaninoff, Holst and Faure will be performed at two orchestral concerts in Columbia College’s Dogwood Forum on Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 3 PM. Admission is free. “The Columbia College Community Orchestra is continuing to ascend upward to perform larger repertoire pieces. More like what you’d find in metro centers,” Dr. Daniel Godsil, conductor of the orchestra, shares. Details about the performance are in the event listing here.

The “Who Let The Dogs Out” Dog Parade and Adoption Fair in Twain Harte benefits local animal shelters. The new Adoption Alley will have local rescue non-profits on hand, participation prizes, and local makers and shops. Parade ‘paw-ticipants’ are encouraged to dress up and strut their stuff to win awards as detailed here.

Mother Lode anglers can also celebrate “Fishmas,” when California’s traditional trout season opens this Saturday.

At the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall is the Spring Sprung Craft Fair, a two day fundraiser craft fair. Vendors will provide a variety of handcrafted items for sale including live plants, home and garden decor, jewelry scrapbooks and more. Location details are here.

Love Tuolumne County 2026 is happening this weekend, volunteers will be out working on one of 16 projects listed here.

Saturday the San Andreas Rotary is hosting the sixth annual Calaveras Ragin Cajun Festival from 11am – 5pm. According to organizers there will be an authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil, live music, vendors and food booths. The event will be on Main Street in San Andreas with proceeds will benefit the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the gate with free parking at Calaveras High School as detailed here. The Barn Farmers Market is now open Saturdays including before and during Ragin Cajun Festival. Also note that Main Street, San Andreas, from W. St. Charles Street (HWY 49) to Court Street, will be closed to all traffic from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Saturday. Through traffic will be required to use an alternate route.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians will be at the 4th annual Honoring Mother Earth Volunteer Day at Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora. Attendees can enjoy traditional songs, dance and drumming, story telling, unique gifts and crafts, food vendors, and educational activities for all ages.

There will be a Flapjack Fundraiser to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) who supports efforts in Tuolumne County. Breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, and choice of coffee, tea, juice or soft drink, ticket details are here.

Sonora Parkinson’s awareness walk is to show support to those in our community effected by Parkinson’s. There will be two speakers starting at 1 PM. The walk in Downtown Sonora will start at 2 PM as detailed here.

Saturday is also the day that the Sensory Sanctuary and Standard and F.I.T. Wellness Center are hosting an Autism awareness and community resource day as detailed here.

Sierra Artists Gallery invites artists to the 2nd Mariposa Paint Out. The week long event includes all mediums. Registrants will be provided a map with boundaries and suggested places to paint in and around Mariposa, rules and all event details. Cash Awards will be given on Sunday afternoon. Artists may enter up to two artworks displayed framed or unframed on the artist’s easel at the awards location. More event details are here.

Sip, savor, and celebrate the season at the Calaveras Spring Wine Weekend. The event will have live music, discounts, tasting experiences in local tasting rooms, and at vineyards and wineries. Tickets Include a commemorative wineglass, details are here.

Friday is the 3rd Annual Honoring Mother Earth event, a two-day celebration of the Earth hosted by Chicken Ranch Rancheria and Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians in collaboration with Tuolumne River Trust. Volunteers can join efforts to remove the invasive Yellow Flag Iris from Woods Creek and tobacco waste from Woods Creek Rotary Park. Details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown is open and offering the special Wildflower Train. The special springtime train rides on this Saturday and on May 2 will include a California State Parks naturalist who will narrate the ride, identify flowers, and answer questions. More details are in the event listing here.

Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy presents their final main stage performance called 13 JR. The Musical. Performances are each Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting today through April 25th. The coming-of-age play about finding where you belong, is rated PG.

Sonora High School Performing Arts presents Little Shop of Horrors Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 PM and one early performance Saturday at 2 PM.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing Eureka Day, a comedy for anyone who has ever sat through a meeting that went spectacularly off the rails. Set at a progressive private school in Berkeley, the performance follows the school’s executive committee, a group devoted to consensus, compassion, and making sure every voice is heard. Details are in the blog MCT opens season with Tony Winner. Ticket details and performance dates through May 3 are here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing both Three Musketeers and The Shawshank Redemption at the Fallon House Theatre. Three Musketeers is this Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM. Then catch The Shawshank Redemption this Sunday at 2 PM. Next Wednesday is Three Musketeers at Noon, and The Shawshank Redemption Thursday, April 30 at 2 PM,

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened up to Kennedy Meadows as detailed here.