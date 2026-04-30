First Weekend In May Events

There are several events planned for this weekend, first the 2026 Studio 4 Dance Theater Student Showcase will be at Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp featuring nearly 30 student dancers and choreographers. Performances include ballet, hip hop and more styles, starting tonight and Friday night at 7 PM and Saturday at 2 PM. This year’s showcase features songs from musicals including West Side Story, Annie, Wicked, and Cinderella. Two performance pieces have been selected to be performed again at the Bear Valley Music Festival this summer. Buy tickets at the event only, $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for adults. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime.

Mountain Youth & Community Theatre (MYACT) Presents “Shrek The Musical Kids” the high-energy, family-friendly stage production. The cast features children ages 5 to 14 and tickets are $10.

The Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden in Sonora is this Saturday and includes the Plant Sale “Raised Here to Grow Here.” Organizers are expecting a wide variety of vegetables, including several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, onions and eggplant, as well rosemary, natives and a number of other surprises. The money raised will support Master Gardeners activities throughout the year. The event will not accept credit or debit cards, it is recommend you bring your own trays or boxes to carry items home.

Scout Troop 555 girls are hosting a Tea and Fizzies social at 10 AM in the Sonora Senior Center this Saturday. Enjoy a High Tea with your daughter, granddaughter, or other young child in your life. Finger foods and tea will be served and there will be a photo booth, paper crowns, bath fizzies, and more.

At the Westside Memorial Park in Tuolumne at noon will be Tune In, Turn Out. The event will feature live music performances from Tiffany, Rose and the Outlaw Hearts, The Western Kingbirds, Clan Dyken, Brother Strong, and Honey Run. There will also be speakers on the topic: why local government matters and how your voice makes a difference. There will be artisan booths, local vendors, and food trucks on site as well.

Barrels, Brews, and Bites will be Saturday at 2 PM at the Mount Brow Vineyard in Jamestown. The event features homebrewers, craft brewers, and wine from, local wineries paired with gourmet bites. Live music will accompany guests who will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, helping select the favorite homebrew of the day. All proceeds benefit the host, Sonora Sunrise Rotary Foundation, supporting community and international projects.

Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus presents their Spring 2026 concert Flash! Bam! Alakazam! It’s Spring!! The event features 13 local singers from Calaveras and Amador counties, performing choral pieces with three-part to six-part harmonies. The event will be held at Mokelumne Hill Town Hall at 2 PM Saturday.

Saturday is Calaveras Airport Day from 10 AM to 3 PM the airport will be open for free with food vendors and models on display. Details are in the event listing here.

Saturday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is the Spring Market, a craft fair and vintage flea market. Doors open at 10 AM with free parking and $3 to get in.

Saturday evening is the Habitat Mystery Dinner at The Armory in Sonora. Online bidding is available to the public now at GiveButter.com/HabitatMysteryDinner/auction

Sunday, the 7th annual Dachshund Derby will again feature the floppy ears and short little legs as they race. It is the day after Kentucky Derby so there will be a derby hat contest for dogs and people! Lunch and registration details are in the event listing here.

Sunday at 2 PM be present for the unveiling of a brand new mural. The Jamestown Mural Project Unveiling will be the conclusion of a beautification project started a decade ago and managed by the Promotion Club of Jamestown.

Murphys Creek Theater has only three performances left this weekend for Eureka Day. The play is a comedy set at a progressive private school in Berkeley where a meeting goes spectacularly off the rails. Details are in the blog MCT opens season with Tony Winner. Ticket details and performance dates through this Sunday are here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing both Three Musketeers and The Shawshank Redemption at the Fallon House Theatre. The Shawshank Redemption is today at 2 PM, Three Musketeers is this Friday at 7 PM with The Shawshank Redemption Saturday at 2 PM and 7 PM and 3 Musketeers Sunday May 3 at 2 PM.

Next weekend is the Mother Lode Round-Up with the Mother Lode Round-Up Band Review on May 6 at 6:00 PM and the Parade at 10 AM on Saturday.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide will be The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is open as detailed here.